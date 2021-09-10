Recovering Woods aims to play again: Stricker

NEW YORK • Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said on Wednesday that Tiger Woods is continuing his rehabilitation from a February car accident "to get better and try to play golf again".

The 54-year-old made the comments in a SiriusXM Radio interview at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, the site of the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Stricker added he has talked to Woods "a lot", acknowledging that the 15-time Major champion would not be joining the United States team as an assistant due to the serious injuries he suffered, including a broken leg and ankle, on Feb 23.

"He's a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won't be able to be a captain's assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well," the 12-time PGA Tour winner said ahead of the Sept 24-26 biennial event. The Cup, which was won by the Europeans in 2018, was postponed from last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stricker added: "He's progressing, he's doing well, things are moving in the right direction."

Woods last spoke about his recovery in late May when he said he was focused on "walking on my own". No time frame has been given for the 45-year-old, whose last pro appearance was at last year's Masters, to make his Tour return but he is not expected to come back until next year at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Stricker expanded more on the reasons for omitting stalwart Patrick Reed from his US Cup team.

Calling his decision "very, very difficult", he said the 2018 Masters champion's recent health problems - he came down with double pneumonia late last month - and lack of play were the main reasons.

Reed lost only one of nine matches across his first two Cups, winning seven points and earning the nickname "Captain America".

However, the world No. 19 struggled in the US defeat in Paris in 2018, mustering just one point, and his last Tour win was in January at the Farmers Insurance Open.​

26-14 is the score in favour of Team USA to their European counterparts since the inaugural Ryder Cup in 1927. Two of the 42 editions ended tied.

"Kind of lost sleep over that one. He's a tremendous competitor. He brings a lot to matchplay golf. His record here at the Ryder Cup is pretty darned good," Stricker said.

"It wasn't an easy one. It was just the uncertainty of his health and really the lack of play that led to our decision down the stretch."

Stricker added that Reed had reacted to news of his cut "like a true champion". "I apologised many times to him and just wanted to make sure that he knew that it was a very difficult decision," he said.

"Very disappointed as you can imagine but he said all the right things and handled it very well."

Stricker will run the rule over the team this weekend when his players gather at Whistling Straits for practice and pre-Ryder Cup bonding. "I don't know if that's ever happened in any other previous Ryder Cups where we've been all able to assemble at the venue before it actually takes place," he said.

"My message from day one has been to try to out-prepare the other team... I'm excited to see them all. We'll go out, have a good time, get to learn the course a little bit, work on some pairings."

