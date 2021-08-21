'Really good golf' gives Rahm and Thomas lead

NEW JERSEY • Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm separated themselves from the pack late in the first round and carded eight-under 63s to share a three-shot lead on Thursday at the Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.

World No. 1 Rahm played his final four holes at three under and finished bogey-free, while the fifth-ranked Thomas recovered from an errant tee shot on No. 18 to finish off with three birdies.

Harold Varner III is the closest behind the duo, trailing by three shots. Behind Varner was a six-way tie at four under that includes Australian veteran Adam Scott.

The Northern Trust is the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs, with the winner getting a US$15 million (S$20.4 million) payout. Only 125 players qualified for the field, based on points accrued during the regular season.

Rahm and Thomas' low scores came at the end of a day marked by unpredictable winds.

"It's extremely difficult," Spain's Rahm said. "The fact that me and Justin shot a low score like that, it shows it's possible, but we both play really, really good golf.

"If the wind stays up like this, let's not expect everybody or all of us to be shooting eight under every single day because that's just not going to happen."

Despite positive Covid-19 tests knocking him out of two events - the Memorial and the Tokyo Olympics - Rahm is looking to continue a stellar season with the US Open victory, his maiden Major, as its cornerstone.

Thomas has yet to add to his sole Major triumph at the 2017 PGA Championship and has just one win this season at the Players' Championship in March.

However, he is hoping a switch back to a former putter he had not used before the Scottish Open and British Open can help him maintain his hot start in the play-offs.

"I've had a lot of success," said Thomas. "It's not like I'm making a lot of putts with what I have. If you're putting well, any of us can go out and putt with anything. I don't know, it kind of hit me."

Bryson DeChambeau, who was also ruled out of the Games because of Covid-19, had a wild afternoon, making five bogeys, two double-bogeys, nine birdies and just two pars - adding up to a par 71.

It was the fourth round the PGA Tour had on record in which a golfer made two pars or fewer and still finished at even or under par.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, a three-time winner at the Northern Trust, shot a 70, while FedEx Cup points leader Collin Morikawa, the British Open winner, turned in a 74.

