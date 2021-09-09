Rahm's on a roll in brilliant season

TORONTO • US Open champion Jon Rahm added further accolades to a stellar campaign on Tuesday, as the Spaniard was named the PGA of America Player of the Year and also collected the Vardon Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average.

For world No. 1 Rahm, who finished runner-up to Justin Thomas for the PGA of America honours last year, it marked the first time in his career that he clinched the points-based award that factors in tournament wins, official money and scoring average.

The 26-year-old, who finished one shot behind Patrick Cantlay in the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday in Atlanta, tallied a career-best 75 Player of the Year points, five more than runner-up Bryson DeChambeau.

Rahm, who recorded a PGA Tour-leading 15 top-10 finishes in 22 events, also won the Vardon Trophy with an average score of 69.3. Dustin Johnson ended runner-up (69.619) while South African Louis Oosthuizen (69.714) was third.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahm was named a finalist for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award, which will be determined by a vote of his peers, along with Cantlay, DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

Cantlay's victory over Rahm at the Tour Championship gave him a season-high four wins in 24 events following triumphs at the Zozo Championship, Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship.

The world No. 4, who has already secured a spot on this year's US Ryder Cup team, recorded seven top-10 finishes and made 19 cuts during the season.

Rahm won his first Major at the US Open only 15 days after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the Memorial, where he was forced to withdraw from the event ahead of the final round with a six-stroke lead.

DeChambeau secured victories at the 2020 US Open, played last September as part of the PGA Tour's 2020-21 season, and Arnold Palmer Invitational during a campaign in which he had nine top-10 finishes.

Morikawa won the WGC-Workday Championship before collecting his second Major at the British Open while English won the Tournament of Champions and Travelers Championship.

English's form saw him picked for the US Ryder Cup team yesterday. Team captain Steve Stricker also added Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler to his 12-man roster.

The likes of Morikawa and DeChambeau had qualified automatically for the Sept 24-26 event at Whistling Straits.

REUTERS