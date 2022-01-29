Rahm, Thomas on top with unheralded Schenk

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 Jon Rahm birdied three of his last four holes on Thursday to pull into a tie for first place at the midpoint of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California.

The Spaniard (65) moved to 13-under 131 and joined Americans Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk, who went even lower with a 63 and 62 respectively.

All three co-leaders played the North Course at Torrey Pines for their second round after opening the event at the South Course.

After starting on the back nine with five birdies and a bogey, Rahm avoided bogey the rest of the day while birdying the sixth to eighth holes en route to a seven-under day.

The 27-year-old won here in 2017 and returned to Torrey Pines to lift his first Major at last year's US Open. But he said those experiences were not comparable to his situation this week because he won those events from behind.

"A US Open is very, very different. I believe I was three under through two rounds and I was thrilled with that score," Rahm said.

"At (13) under right now and I think how much better it could have been if I hit fairways, right? So it's not comparable."

Thomas, a Major champion like Rahm, is in search of his first PGA title since the Players Championship 10 months ago.

He rattled off nine birdies without a bogey on Thursday to go five strokes lower than in his opening round. Among the world No. 6's highlights was a chip-in birdie that swept right to left at the par-four second hole.

Thomas said it was his first chip of the day, adding: "These greens don't quite grab as much on the chips and the pitches, so unfortunately I hit it well to the first 10 holes where I hadn't hit a chip yet.

"So I tried to remember it's the same as the chipping green, tried to kind of remember some of that and just felt like the 57-degree (wedge) was a little better option, and it was."