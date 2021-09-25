Rahm, Garcia relish good partnership

KOHLER (Wisconsin) • The first Ryder Cup since 2018 teed off yesterday to a raucous reception as world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia led Europe's title defence against a US squad determined to reclaim the trophy.

With the sun rising over Lake Michigan, a long day of golf at Whistling Straits got underway with the opening foursomes and the new "Spanish Armada" of Rahm and Garcia taking on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who were paired together three years ago in Paris.

The Spaniards were introduced to predictable boos and the American duo to wild cheers as the biennial competition got off to an electric start with the roars echoing across the links-style layout next to the Wisconsin shoreline.

Despite the partisan crowd, Garcia and Rahm claimed Europe's first point with a 3&1 victory.

On partnering Rahm, Garcia, a veteran of 10 Cups, said there was no better partner than the reigning US Open champion as he equalled Englishman Nick Faldo's record of 23 matches won at the biennial tournament.

"It felt great. I knew who I had on my side and I wouldn't change him for anyone. He made every putt he had to make," he said.

"It was a good match and we had to play very well. Very happy to get a point for Europe."

Rahm added: "I think you were feeling and seeing what we were feeling. I knew my job was going to be putting and we made a couple of putts at the right time."

However, the hosts hit back instantly, drawing level via Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa as they beat England's Paul Casey and Norwegian Viktor Hovland 3&2.

FedExCup winner Patrick Cantlay and Tokyo Games gold medallist Xander Schauffele showed no nerves despite their rookie status to give the US a 2-1 lead with a commanding 5&3 win over Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Englishman Ian Poulter.

McIlroy and Poulter were five down after five holes and have now lost their last two Cup matches together - 4&3 was their previous defeat.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger then beat English duo Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick 2&1 for a morning foursomes 3-1 lead going into the afternoon fourball - those results were not known at press time.

Before the opening tee-off, Europe captain Padraig Harrington claimed he "would rather play in front of 40,000 Americans than zero fans" but his players won 15 holes to 22 for the US in the first session.

Over 40,000 spectators will pile into Whistling Straits until tomorrow.

The majority will continue to will the Americans on with Covid-19 travel restrictions keeping most of the visiting support at home after the event was delayed by a year.

REUTERS

RYDER CUP

Day 2: StarHub Ch204, 8pm