Racism drove me, says Woods

MIAMI • A tearful Tiger Woods recalled fighting racism as a youth and the support of his parents on Wednesday in an emotional induction ceremony into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The former world No. 1 was hailed for a transcendent career that has seen him capture 15 Major titles, second only to the 18 of Jack Nicklaus, and 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

He thanked instructors, caddies, friends and family - many of them in attendance - for the support that helped him turn childhood dreams into a historic career.

"I didn't get here alone," Woods said. "I had unbelievable parents, mentors and friends who supported me in the darkest of times and celebrated the highest of times. It's actually a team award... and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The 46-year-old American was among four enshrined in a ceremony at the PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, including former PGA commissioner Tim Finchem, the late pioneer golf course developer Marion Hollins and four-time women's Major winner Susie Maxwell Berning.

Woods was emotional before he began reflecting on his life, opening his remarks by saying: "I just lost a bet to (2021 United States Ryder Cup captain Steve) Stricker I wouldn't cry."

He recalled having to search for lost golf balls to practise with as a child and his late father Earl telling him to stop putting for quarters, so "I come home a week later, I had a pocket full of dollars".

"One of the things that drove me was his passion to play the game of golf," Woods said of his dad.

Despite his prodigious talent, he was not immune to racism when denied access to clubhouses as a child, so he changed shoes in the carpark.

"You had to be twice as good to get half a chance (so) I made practice so hard, hurt so much, because I want to make sure I was ready come game time," Woods said.

"I was not allowed into the clubhouses. The colour of my skin dictated that... As I got older, that drove me even more."

While his father taught him golf, his Thai mother Kultida infused him with toughness that would serve him well in the decades of competition to come.

Woods said he would not have become a legend "without the sacrifices of mum and dad, who instilled in me this work ethic to fight for what I believe in, to chase after my dreams".

He broke down recalling his parents taking out a second mortgage on their home so he could play junior events, crying as he recalled getting sponsorship deals and prize money so "the first thing I was able to do was to pay off that mortgage".

"Nothing is ever going to be given to you. Everything is going to be earned," Woods added.

After suffering severe leg injuries in a single-car crash in February last year, his career has been put on hold with no timetable for a possible return to the PGA Tour.

But his daughter Sam, who introduced her father before his speech, said his recovery from the accident was a win in itself.

"We didn't know if he'd come home with two legs or not," she said. "Not only are you being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet.

"This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter. You've defied the odds every time, being able to walk just a few months after your crash."

