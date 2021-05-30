Putts fall for Spieth but not for Phil at Colonial

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Spieth fired four birdies in a four-under 66 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Charles Schwab Challenge, as Phil Mickelson missed the cut in his first event since his historic PGA Championship triumph.

The three-time Major winner, who started the day tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia, was one under for the day and facing a 23-foot birdie putt at the third hole when a thunderstorm halted play for more than two hours.

He rolled in the putt when play resumed, adding an 11-foot birdie at the sixth and a 20-footer at the 14th for an 11-under 129 total at Colonial Country Club.

The American said: "I made a nice putt on three, and really felt like I had a chance to birdie almost every hole on that front nine and even into the back nine.

"But I didn't swing it as well. I knew I was going to kind of have to manage my way around the golf course a little bit, and fortunately did a really great job of that."

The 27-year-old, who got up and down for par from a greenside bunker at the 16th and rolled in a 16-footer from the fringe for par at the 18th, added that "it's nice if you play a bogey-free round".

He overtook Jason Kokrak, who set an early target with six birdies in a 65 that put him in the clubhouse on 130 before the rain delay.

Spain's Garcia (69), Colombia's Sebastian Munoz (65) and American Patton Kizzire (65) were tied for third, three shots back of Spieth.

Spieth played alongside Mickelson, who had two bogeys in the last three holes. His 69 put him on 142, one shot outside the cut line.

Mickelson made history last Sunday at Kiawah Island, winning the PGA Championship for a sixth Major title and, at 50, becoming the oldest man to win one of golf's Grand Slam events.

He was even for the tournament after a birdie at the 15th, but he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker at both the 16th and 18th holes - leaving himself a 10-foot par putt at the last that he could not get to drop.

"I love this tournament and I am sad I won't be here for two more days," said Mickelson, who will take the next couple of weeks off to prepare for next month's US Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in his home town San Diego.

