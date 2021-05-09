'Proud' Patty primed to close it out

BANGKOK • Patty Tavatanakit has vowed to embrace the pressure that comes with competing on home turf as a newly minted Major champion.

Now the ANA Inspiration winner is one round away from becoming the first Thai to win the Honda LPGA Thailand since it was launched in 2006.

She will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) event after carding a two-under 70 at Siam Country Club yesterday. Although she holds a slender lead over Germany's Caroline Masson (67) and compatriot Atthaya Thitikul (68), Patty knows she has what it takes to get the job done.

"I feel like my head is a bit clouded today. But I also feel I don't have to be perfect to win tomorrow," said the 21-year-old. "It's going to be tough. I've to be mentally prepared for what is to come. Whatever happens, I'm proud of myself because I've posted three good rounds already."

Three strokes clear at the start of the day, her advantage was cut after she recorded two bogeys on the front nine. But she dug deep, firing birdies at the 14th, 15th and 18th holes to move to 18-under 198 for the tournament.

"Not every day is perfect," Patty said. "I'm really proud of myself of how I hung in there."

Australia's Hannah Green, who finished second in Singapore last week, surged up the leaderboard to sixth spot after firing eight birdies in a flawless round of 64 - the day's lowest score.

World No. 12 Patty was tied-third at the HSBC Women's World Championship, and had stated her intent to keep her good form going after the event.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

