South Korean golfer Kim Hyo-joo wearing a protective mask as she hits her tee shot during the second round of the KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea yesterday. Overnight joint-leader Bae Seon-woo shot a seven-under 65 for a 12-under 132 total to extend her lead at the top to four strokes. Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were tied for second. World No. 3 Park Sung-hyun (77), the highest-ranked player in the field, missed the cut in her first tournament of the year. The KLPGA's first major of the season marked the return of women's professional golf amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Protected play
