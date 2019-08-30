Professional golf is a 'grind' but Choo Tze Huang battles on week after week despite the setbacks

SINGAPORE - Everyone misses in professional golf. There are missed fairways, missed greens, missed putts. Too many of these eventually lead to missed cuts, missed pay cheques and missed opportunities.

Choo Tze Huang is in the midst of his eighth season as a touring professional and knows about missing. Because he's here in Malaysia on a muggy Wednesday afternoon in June, shaking his head in disbelief after seeing his white Srixon Z-star XV ball veer slightly off line inches away from the cup.

First hole. Birdie chance. Already a miss. He just doesn't know the cost of it yet.

The opening round of the PGM ADT Championship is notable for one thing all golfers hate: rain.

Choo's day begins more than six and a half hours earlier than his eventual 1.30pm tee time, before dawn even breaks over the Tiara Melaka Golf and Country Club, before the thunderstorms arrive that drench the grass and douse any hopes the tournament's timetable will be met.

It is still dark in the hotel car park but there is a lightness in Choo's step as he walks towards his black Honda CR-V. "This game can pull you up and you're on cloud nine. But the next week it kicks you back to the dumpster again," he says from behind the wheel. "Even Tiger Woods, who's won 80-plus tournaments, he's lost so many more events."

Since Choo, 32, turned professional in December 2011, he has played 145 times across Asia's major tours and missed the cut on 78 occasions, 10 by a single stroke. Success has been limited to three wins on the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association limited series, where the average purse is $30,000, while every Monday the world rankings are released and remind Choo of the struggle ahead.

Once in July 2014, he was No. 903, now he is No. 1,674, next week who knows.

"There were many times I wanted to quit, when I thought I was not good enough," he says. "But my family, especially my dad, and my manager didn't let me. Knowing so many people believe in me does give me the strength to continue."

While there is a shortage of trophies, lessons on survival have been abundant. The drive to the golf course takes 10 minutes, sufficient for Choo to elaborate on this cut-throat world.

"Every time you miss a cut, there's always something that hits you. You'll be quite down after that, knowing you could have done something better," he says. "But you can't dwell on it. You have to keep focusing on the positives and move on to the next event, especially when you have three or four in a row." He knows he cannot be beaten by failure.

The RM225,000 (S$74,060) PGM ADT Championship was a stop on the second-tier Asian Development Tour where the average prize money is US$77,000 (S$106,830), compared to the continent's main circuit of US$1 million. It is Choo's seventh ADT event of the year and he has one withdrawal, two missed cuts and three top-20 finishes, which translates to an income of US$2,800 for this year.

In a sport where numbers are everywhere - club speed, ball spin rate, launch angle, driving distance, strokes gained and putting cover only a handful of what is available - the most sobering ones are found on credit card bills.

The main items are airfares as tournaments are scattered across Asia and accommodation, usually at least six nights to cover the four competition days plus two days of practice.

But other expenses also add up given that pros like Choo typically compete in 20-25 events a year both in Malaysia, where he has been based since 2016, and overseas. Caddie fees are a minimum of RM150 a day without tips, entry fees start from US$50 and even the yardage book, which contains detailed illustrations of each hole, costs at least US$15 a copy.

Each overseas trip costs between $1,500 and $3,000 - roughly $45,000 annually. Last year, Choo earned about $36,500.

At the end of each campaign, Choo has been in the red and has needed his father Kok Chung's help. While the 71-year-old businessman is very supportive, there is a looming deadline. He says: "This is his make-or-break year. I've supported him all these years but at some point, he has to think about pursuing a second career. I have to draw the line somewhere."

His son, however, is unwavering. "I still enjoy every shot I hit, every course I play. I know this career seems like a long shot but I'm going to keep fighting. Golf is all I know. I didn't prepare for anything else."

One might say a dreamer like Choo has spent his adult life fighting the odds. Each competition he enters is a gamble - will his talent finally pay dividends this week?

A tournament has about 120 to 160 players and after two rounds comes the cut that halves the field. Aside from some complimentary bottles of mineral water, those on the wrong side leave with nothing to show for their efforts. Only those who remain share the prize money. This is the cruel, tough reality of professional golf.

The United States PGA Tour, where the likes of Woods and Rory McIlroy compete, is the pinnacle.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit was held the same week as the Melaka event and both are separated by more than oceans.

The champion in America pocketed US$1.3 million while the winner in Ayer Keroh took home less than US$10,000. The disparity at the other end is just as big. Last place in the US and Malaysia received US$14,454 and US$245.20 respectively.

Choo fell in love with golf at the age of six, fantasising about Green Jackets and Claret Jugs and not his profit and loss. To minimise costs, he usually shares a room with another player and tries to find hotels that allow free cancellations, useful if you miss the cut and do not want to stay for the weekend. Choo even occasionally haggles for a discount on the yardage book.

"The real challenge is not to focus on the money but it's easier said than done," he says with a sigh. "I'm guilty of it. I'll be playing okay and start thinking of the top 10 to make some money. And then you're afraid of hitting a bad shot and it all quickly escalates. There's pressure and you can't swing as freely, you can't make decisions as clearly."

Yet for many years, Choo's path appeared so certain. As an amateur, he finished third at the 2004 Junior World Championships - won by Jason Day, the Australian who became world No. 1 in 2015 - and captured individual titles at the 2006 and 2011 Putra Cup. Choo later earned a full golf scholarship to the University of Washington.

To his younger compatriots, he remains an inspiration. Jonathan Woo, 28, himself a Putra Cup winner in 2012 before turning pro in August 2015, describes Choo as a trailblazer and "older brother". He adds: "Choo was the first Singaporean to play college golf in the US and we all wanted to follow the example he set."

In a way, Choo remains a symbol to his peers. He plays, he stumbles, he tries again, a man of such single-mindedness. Professional golf can appear moneyed from the outside, but in truth it's a struggle, a sweaty daily scrap, and it's no coincidence Choo mentions the word "grind" at least five times in one interview.

"There are a lot of setbacks in golf," he says. "You are going to lose more than you win."

And not just lose, but sometimes in the cruellest of fashions.

At the Melaka event, he missed the cut by one shot and his mind will go back to that birdie putt on the first hole of the first day. But there are no do-overs in sport. Yesterday doesn't matter, only tomorrow does.

So Choo packs his bag, gets into his car and heads to his next event. One day, he tells himself, he won't miss.