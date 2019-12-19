Presidents Cup set-up leaves Internationals with little chance

Ernie Els has finished second to Tiger Woods more than any other player, and he never looked more spectacular doing it than as Presidents Cup captain.

"Okay, you got me," Els said to the United States captain with a wry grin during the closing ceremony at Royal Melbourne.

Was it really a surprise?

Sure, the Americans were the first team to rally from a deficit on the final day to win the Presidents Cup, and it was their first in any Cup since a four-point comeback in the Ryder Cup at Brookline in 1999.

Some context is required. They have won the Ryder Cup only twice since then, but they hardly ever lose the Presidents Cup.

Even with a 10-8 lead going into the singles, Els and his International team were playing against a stacked deck, as usual.

They had only two players among the top 20 in the world ranking. Woods' team had 10 players from the top 20, and that did not even include the injured world No. 1 Brooks Koepka.

Two of the four wild-card selections for the Americans, including Woods, won Majors this year. In the singles session, the outcome felt inevitable.

Els was gracious in defeat, and also gutted.

He had fashioned 12 players representing nine flags into a team with identity and purpose. The logo he created for the International team was a combination of shields and badges culled from history that spoke to unity and loyalty, friendship, strength and fight. And they had a chance, which is more than they have had some years.



Captain Ernie Els' International team, who led for three days, were eventually outgunned 16-14 by the Americans, whose playing captain Tiger Woods won all three of his matches at Royal Melbourne. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The Presidents Cup is a match between two teams, one owner. The PGA Tour selects the site... picks the captains. The money stays with one organisation every time. There is a comfort level... the Americans do not experience in the Ryder Cup.

"If you compare our team on paper with other teams in other sports, you would have laughed us out of the building," Els said.

"But we gave it a hell of a go and we came mightily close to winning and upsetting one of the greatest golf teams of all time."

But they did not.

And it would not get any easier the next time. Or the time after that.

This is about more than world rankings and experience, about which team looks better on paper.

Because if it were, then how to explain the Ryder Cup? Europe are strong now. They were not always. They still have an 11-8-1 lead over the United States dating to 1979, the start of the modern era.

But while the Ryder Cup is billed as a contest between the flags of two continents, it is really between two tours.

The European Tour picks the venue. It has full control of all operations. Paris last year felt like a home game - the course, not just the crowd - just as Hazeltine was for the Americans.

The Presidents Cup is a match between two teams, one owner.

The PGA Tour selects the site. The PGA Tour picks the captains, though not without heavy input from all the key people on the International side.

That magnificent logo Els created for the International team? He said it required PGA Tour approval. The support staff for the International team are PGA Tour employees, even if they hail from countries outside the US.

The money - the Presidents Cup sells extremely well - stays with one organisation every time.

That is not why the Americans win, and Els wasn't suggesting that. They win because they play better golf and hole more putts. There is a comfort level at the Presidents Cup they do not experience in the Ryder Cup.

"I know it's a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, okay?" Els said. "But to really be able to do what you need to do, you need to be almost a separate... you need to be away from the PGA Tour.

"To make our own rules, to get our own choices, to do our own thing, it's hard to explain. But we need to be separate.

"The Ryder Cup works because the Europeans do their own thing and the US do their own thing. It's two groups that clash. We're trying to do it under one umbrella."

The next Presidents Cup will be in North Carolina, a home game for the US team.

It would help if the Internationals would win. Keeping it close only does so much. If they ever do, that might only remind Els of the one problem that cannot be solved.

Where would the International team display the trophy?

ASSOCIATED PRESS