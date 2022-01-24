Practice makes perfect

Eleven straight pars to finish a tournament may not sound like a winning formula but for Sadom Kaewkanjana, such consistency proved decisive yesterday as he held firm to capture the SMBC Singapore Open while his rivals wilted in the Sentosa heat.

The world No. 221 closed with a two-under 69 for a winning total of 13-under 271 and the biggest victory of his career.

He finished three clear of South Korean Kim Joo-hyung (69) and Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa (68) while American Sihwan Kim, the overnight co-leader with Sadom, struggled for any rhythm after starting with back-to-back bogeys. He carded a 73 and was fourth on 275.

All four earned spots at this year's British Open at St Andrews in Scotland as the Singapore Open is part of its qualifying series.

Sadom, 23, was flawless over the weekend, missing just four of 36 greens in regulation while his last dropped shot was on the 16th hole during Friday's second round.

On how he managed to stay bogey-free for 38 holes at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course, he said: "I practised my short game a lot in the last two years, four hours every day. When your short game is good, you can compete anywhere

"Last day, last group, there's lots of pressure but I did it. There was plenty of hard work so I'm very happy to win today."

He is the third Thai golfer to win the event in the last five editions after Prayad Marksaeng in 2017 and Jazz Janewattananond in 2019. It appears only a matter of time before he becomes his country's No. 1 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Phachara Khongwatmai are No. 181 and 187 respectively.

It continues a meteoric rise for Sadom, who turned professional in 2019 and on Oct 3 last year, was ranked 759th. Since then, he has won three times on the All Thailand Golf Tour and with this latest winner's cheque of US$225,000 (S$302,600), he finished second on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit with US$378,972.

The US$1.25 million Singapore Open is the season-finale of the pandemic-delayed Asian Tour's 2019-2022 campaign.

Kim Joo-hyung, who won last week's Singapore International at the Tanah Merah Country Club, topped the money list with US$507,553.

It was an impressive feat given he is 19 but he paid tribute to Sadom's laser focus and said: "He just did what he needed to do to win. I won last week but the way he played today was a lot more comfortable, and it's definitely something I could learn from."