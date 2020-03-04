Poulter lets fly Azinger

LONDON • Ian Poulter has led a backlash against comments made by Paul Azinger, accusing the American television commentator of showing "disrespect" by disparaging the European Tour.

Azinger, the victorious United States Ryder Cup captain in 2008, was working as NBC's lead golf analyst at last week's Honda Classic when he said English golfer Tommy Fleetwood was under pressure to prove himself by earning his first PGA Tour victory despite winning five times on the European Tour.

During his commentary, the 60-year-old, who also won the PGA Championship in 1993, said: "There is a lot of pressure here. You know you are trying to prove to everybody you've got what it takes.

"These guys know, you can win all you want on the European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour.

"They know that and Tommy knows that, and it's put a little pressure on Tommy."

Englishman Poulter was one of a number of European golfers and caddies who called him to account on social media.

He tweeted: "I like Paul Azinger a lot. And get on with him great. But Paul, please do not condescend the European Tour and our players like that.

"We have slapped your a*** in Ryder Cup (Europe have won four of the past five editions) for so long. I know you captained a win, but seriously, that was embarrassing."

Compatriot Lee Westwood, who has twice won on the PGA Tour, tweeted: "One minute, Paul walks down the range wishing you good luck before you play, the next, he's condescending to the Tour you play on and disrespects the tournaments you've won around the world.

"I've won in 19 different countries over four decades. That is disrespecting a lot of people."

Spanish golfer Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano added: "Is that the same Azinger who called (Francesco) Molinari's putt at Bay Hill's 18th 'the most important putt of his career' months after he just won the (2018 British) Open?"

Molinari's caddy, Mark Fulcher, chimed in: "Not Tommy's day. But as ever, a class reaction. Please take notice Mr Azinger. Better times ahead for this 'non-PGA Tour winner'. Humble pie soon with extra custard."

Fleetwood, who finished third behind South Korean winner Im Sung-jae on Sunday, chose not to fight fire with fire, tweeting yesterday: "A massive thank you to everyone, I've had some lovely comments and e-mails about last week and I really appreciate it."

Azinger doubled down on his view although he insisted he "didn't mean to disrespect anyone".

"I wasn't trying to be malicious," he told magazine Golfweek. "But professional golfers choke for two things - cash and prestige. The PGA Tour has the most of both."

THE GUARDIAN