Poston confident he can cope with leader's 'pressure'

WASHINGTON • J. T. Poston followed his opening-round 62 with a six-under 65 on Friday to establish a healthy lead after two rounds of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The 29-year-old American racked up four early birdies at the second to fifth holes on his way to reaching 15-under 127.

He leads Denny McCarthy by four strokes after the latter shot his own 65 to move to 11 under.

PGA Tour rookie Christopher Gotterup (67), Monday qualifier Chris Naegel (66), Austria's Matthias Schwab (65) and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo (64) are tied for third at 10 under.

Poston's approach game and putting were equally dialled in on Friday. Three of his birdie putts were inside three feet, and another was just under five feet.

He tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship, but he is still in search of his first win on tour since August 2019.

"Any time you're in contention, whether you've been leading since Thursday or the back nine on Sunday for the first time, any time you get up, there are some nerves," he said.

"There is some pressure. So thankfully I've put myself in that position a few times in my career and I know that I can do it."

McCarthy rolled in six birdies without a bogey to take sole possession of second. The 29-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour.

Gotterup is making his fourth start since turning pro. He nabbed the Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus awards as college golf's Player of the Year while playing for Oklahoma, then made two of three cuts in his first three starts, including a tie for 43rd at the US Open.

After opening with a career-low 65 on Thursday, Gotterup posted a Friday card that featured four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle two at the par-four 14th.

"Obviously we still got a long ways to go here, but I do think that... coming out of college I did think my game would translate really well to pro golf," he said.

"You look at guys that hit it pretty far, and I really improved my wedge game over the last couple years, so if I'm hitting the fairway, I got a lot of wedges coming into the greens...

"So I'm comfortable, and if I'm hitting it good, I don't see why I shouldn't play well."

Naegel, 39, is ranked No. 1,305 in the world and made the field via a Monday qualifier.

He holed a short chip-in for eagle at the par-five second hole on Friday and added four birdies and just one bogey for his 66.

The dark horse said he has nothing to lose.

"It's just golf," Naegel said. "That's the way I look at it. It's like playing at home, just a different arena."

Defending champion Lucas Glover rebounded from a first-round 74 with a 66 on Friday to get to two under, but he missed the cut by one stroke.

