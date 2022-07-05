Poston 'can't wait' to tee up at St Andrews

WASHINGTON • J.T. Poston became the first wire-to-wire winner at the John Deere Classic in 30 years on Sunday, capturing his second career US PGA Tour title and booking his British Open debut.

The 29-year-old American fired a two-under 69 to finish 72 holes on 21-under 263 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

That delivered Poston a three-stroke triumph over Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who joined the American in earning berths at St Andrews when the British Open starts on July 14.

"I can't wait," Poston said.

"I've always wanted to play in one of those at any venue. For the first one to be at St Andrews, I can't draw it up any better."

Poston was only the third Deere wire-to-wire winner, the first since South African David Frost in 1992, and just the second PGA wire-to-wire winner this season after Chile's Joaquin Niemann at Riviera.

"It is hard, wire to wire, having the lead for that long," Poston said. "It's hard not to think about it."

He birdied the first three holes, had a par and two bogeys, then parred 10 consecutive holes before a birdie at the par-five 17th and a closing par.

"I got off to a good start, tried to give some back, but I kept my head in it and tried to stay focused," he said.

"I was just trying to breathe. There were a little more nerves than the first three days and I was having to battle through them. It's nice to know I can."

Poston, who matched his PGA career low with a 62 on Thursday, took his only previous PGA victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

"You just never know if you're going to do it again and to do it this week is awesome," said Poston, his voice breaking after 72 holes with a stoic expression.

The world No. 58 had three previous top-10 efforts this season, including a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship late last month.

Poston, the sole leader since Friday's third hole, led by three when the day began and built his lead to five strokes, before it shrank to one over Grillo on the back nine.

But the South American missed a six-foot putt and made bogey at the par-three 12th to stumble two back, while Poston hit the flagstick on a 67-foot birdie putt and tapped in for par to stay two ahead.

Poston found a greenside bunker at the par-four 13th but sank a clutch 10-foot par putt. Moments later, Grillo missed a 10-foot par putt at the 14th for bogey.

Bezuidenhout charged into the hunt late with three birdies in four holes, the last of them a tap-in at the penultimate hole.

But Poston sank a birdie putt at No. 17 from just outside five feet - his first birdie since the third - to stretch his lead back to three.

"It's nice to get it behind me," he said. "Sitting on a lead that long isn't easy no matter how big it is. It was definitely a grind."

Poston opened with three straight birdies, sinking putts from about three feet at the par-four first and par-five second holes plus a 23-footer at the par-three third.

But he had back-to-back bogeys at the fifth, where he three-putted, and sixth, where he found a bunker and missed an 11-foot par putt.

Grillo, ranked 125th in the world, could not take advantage and missed out on his second PGA title, the first coming in 2015.

"I knew I needed a solid week," he said. "I just needed to play well and go up the rankings and have a job for next year.

"That was more important for me than going to the Open. Now I get both, so that's pretty special."

Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk became the first Polish winner on the European Tour, producing a brilliant closing stretch to seal a three-shot victory at the Irish Open in Kilkenny on Sunday.

The 29-year-old took a one-shot lead into the final round and carded a six-under 66 to reach 20-under 268 for the tournament and beat New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who had piled the pressure with a 64.

The title continued a fantastic year for Meronk, after six previous top-10 finishes including three third-place efforts.

"It's such a relief, to be honest," the world No. 110 told Sky Sports.

"I've been coming quite close a couple of times this year and to finally open the door is just a dream come true. That's why we practise every day and I'm super happy."

