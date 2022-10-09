Playing smart the key as Chacarra turns up the heat

BANGKOK - Standing next to grizzled veteran Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf interview tent on Saturday, a baby-faced Eugenio Chacarra looked every bit the rookie golfer that he was.

Except it was the young Spaniard who was top of the leaderboard after 36 holes at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

The 22-year-old posted a nine-under 63 on Saturday for a 16-under 128 total after two rounds at the Stonehill golf course to claim a five-stroke lead. There was a four-way tie for second among Richard Bland (68), Sihwan Kim (66), Harold Varner III (66) and Patrick Reed (65).

South Africa's Branden Grace, one of the first-round leaders with Chacarra and Bland, withdrew after three holes on Saturday with a muscle strain.

Chacarra's Fireballs teammate and captain Garcia, 42, was tied-27th in a group that included former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (70) after carding an even-par 72 for a two-day total of 140.

Chacarra, a former world No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and former Oklahoma State University player, chose to turn professional in June and signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

It is a decision that he does not regret, as he said on Saturday: "A 100 per cent yes (it was a good move). It wasn't easy, but I feel this was the best for me and for my future, and what LIV is doing is something unbelievable.

"The PGA Tour University doesn't give you much; it can just give you six events, and then if you don't play good - one of my best friends Austin Eckroat was playing Monday qualifying all year.

"And getting the opportunity to play with Sergio, one of my heroes, and then (Fireballs teammates) Abraham (Ancer) and Carlos (Ortiz) for a couple years here and learning with the best players, and I feel the best players in the world are here."

The 30 deg C heat in Bangkok worked a treat for Chacarra on Saturday as the rookie golfer put in a scorching performance with three birdies in the first five holes before an eagle on the sixth.

Two more birdies on the 11th and 15th holes put him further ahead of the 48-strong field, before he closed out the round with back-to-back birdies to the cheers and whistles of the crowd at the 18th green.

He said: "Yeah, the conditions are great and the course is unbelievable. I feel like it's a long course that helps me a little... They're the best greens I've putted in a long time. But I think the key was I went back to see what I was doing in college because I was working so good and I didn't do as good the first four weeks as a pro, and it was just try to have fun and then play to not make bogeys.

"Kind of play smart on the course, and that's what I've started doing this week. I feel my game - I'm actually hitting it pretty good, but I'm playing smart and I'm having fun, so that's the key for these couple (of) rounds."

Having already banked in US$893,000 (S$1.28 million) in individual and team prize money across four LIV events, Chacarra is in for another big pay day if he wins both events in Bangkok.

Individual winners earn US$4 million and the top team will pocket US$3 million.

With the Fireballs currently in the lead, Garcia - who is nursing a bad knee - is happy to let his younger compatriot play his own game. When asked if he had any advice for his teammate, the 2017 Masters champion said: "Nothing, just keep doing what he's doing. He's doing great.

"Keep believing in himself, keep being positive like he's been all week. He knows what to do."

The third and final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok continues on Sunday.