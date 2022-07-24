Piercy fires up putter for 3-shot lead at 3M Open

BLAINE (Minnesota) • Scott Piercy kicked off his round with four straight birdies en route to a bogey-free, seven-under 64, which secured him a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

The American, at 13-under 129, led Argentinian Emiliano Grillo (65, 132) going into the weekend. England's Callum Tarren shot a 63 for the round of the day, vaulting him into third place at 134.

Piercy, a 2016 US Open runner-up, shared the first-round lead with Im Sung-jae of South Korea and wasted no time separating himself from the pack early in the second round.

He started on the back nine and made a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-four 10th hole, jump-starting a string of four birdies. The 43-year-old also added birdies at the second, sixth and seventh holes.

Im's 70 saw him drop to joint-fourth on the leaderboard alongside a quintet of Americans, including Tony Finau (68), Doug Ghim (68), Tom Hoge (68) and Robert Streb (67).

"It's been a little bit since I've played like I feel like I should play," Piercy, who is 1-4 with a 36-hole PGA lead, winning at the 2012 Canadian Open, said. "To kind of prove it to myself again, I know it's in there, it's just like, 'OK, how do we get it out of me?'

"There's a lot of business to take care of this weekend, but to come out the first two days and do what I did gives me a lot of confidence."

The world No. 297 has won four times on the PGA Tour, but not since 2018 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He is in position to land his first top-10 finish this season.

Former tennis pro Mardy Fish, who reached the quarter-finals of three Grand Slams, failed to make the cut on his PGA debut after rounds of 81 and 74 left him at 13-over 155. The American, 40, winner of six ATP singles titles, played here on a sponsor's exemption.

