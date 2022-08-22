PGA Tour to give up non-profit status?

NEW YORK • The PGA Tour might consider giving up its non-profit status to put itself in a better financial position to battle the big-money Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Golf Series, a move supported by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, according to a report on the Fire Pit Collective website.

The subject was one of the main talking points at a meeting of the PGA's top players called and hosted by 15-time Major champion Woods last Tuesday to discuss the LIV threat and a plan of action.

Part of that plan was having the PGA renounce its non-profit status, which would result in the tour paying annual taxes to the tune of US$20 million to US$50 million (S$69.5 million), according to the Daily Mail.

But giving it up will also grant the tour a lot more freedom in how it conducts business, including bringing in private investors and equity firms, and offsetting the cost.

According to the Fire Pit Collective, both Woods and McIlroy expressed their support for such a move. At the meeting in Delaware, where the Wilmington Country Club yesterday hosted the final round of the BMW Championship, the players also discussed plans for a "tour within a tour".

The plan is an 18-tournament series that would be sanctioned by the PGA and feature 60 of the top players playing for US$20 million purses.

The PGA has already beefed up purses at many events in response to LIV, which is offering US$25 million purses, and the plan, according to the Fire Pit Collective, would be a no-cut format similar to LIV.

A response to the LIV threat comes with reports the renegade series is about to announce seven new player signings immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta starting on Thursday.

According to Golf Digest, the latest set of defections is particularly alarming to the PGA as the septet all competed in the previous week's St Jude Championship, the first of the three FedExCup play-offs events.

All seven are set to tee it up at the fourth LIV event in Boston that begins on Sept 2, triggering their PGA ban and further hurting the Presidents Cup, which begins three weeks later.

Cameron Smith, the world No. 2 and British Open champion, is rumoured to be the biggest name ready to make the jump, with a reported US$140 million offer made to the Australian.

Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, who is seeking to become the first player to retain a FedExCup play-offs event after winning both the BMW and Tour Championships last year, on Saturday shot a six-under 65 to leap to the top of the third-round leaderboard at the BMW Championship.

Fellow Americans Scott Stallings and Xander Schauffele were tied for second, one shot back after 66s in the third round.

REUTERS