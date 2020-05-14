PGA Tour tees off into the 'unknown'

LOS ANGELES • Golfers and caddies returning to the PGA Tour next month will face a battery of tests and safety measures as they adjust to tournament golf in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf Channel reported on Tuesday it had seen the 37-page health and safety document being sent to players as the Tour, shut down since March 12 due to the Covid-19 crisis, prepares for a June 11-14 restart at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The first four tournaments on the Tour's revised calendar will be behind closed doors, but that is just the first level of security to minimise the risks of contracting the disease.

Players can expect a "layered testing approach" according to Golf Channel, which will start at their homes. They will receive a pre-travel screening test and be tested again on arrival at tournaments.

Testing will be required as a condition of competition and anyone testing positive for Covid-19 will be removed from the event and placed in quarantine for at least 10 days.

A player who tests positive after making the cut at an event will receive last-place earnings.

Players, caddies and tournament officials will be kept inside a "bubble" at one or two hotels and a chartered plane will take them to the next event to limit possible exposure to Covid-19.

Everybody must be tested again before boarding the plane, while golfers will be encouraged to perform many of the tasks typically left to their caddies, such as selecting and replacing clubs or whatever they need from their bag.

On how play will pan out given the strict protocols, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka admitted it would be an unknown factor.

"I don't know what even to expect," he told Golf Channel. "I am assuming no fans, that's been said, but I am kind of in the dark.

PGA TOUR'S HEALTH & SAFETY PLAN

• Fans barred from attending first four events on the revised calendar, players' families will also not be permitted. • Golfers are to have limited support personnel, which will reduce their usual entourage. • Players, caddies, trainers, swing coaches, tournament officials and all other vested parties will need to complete health questionnaires and pre-travel screening tests. • They are required to take nasal swab and/or saliva tests to check for Covid-19 upon arrival as well as fill up daily questionnaires and undertake health screenings. • Anyone testing positive will be quarantined. • Chartered flights will be arranged for players and caddies, with designated hotels for every venue. • Caddies can handle flagsticks and bunker rakes but not golfers, and they have to be wiped down immediately. • Social distancing and stay-at-home practices to be maintained at all times.

"I don't know too much about it. Whatever restrictions they put on, I am going to be in the first three events, so whatever I need to do to play those three events, I am going to make sure I do."

In addition to the Charles Schwab Challenge, the tournaments set to be held without fans include the June 18-21 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the June 25-28 Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the July 2-5 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

While there have been individual rounds without fans, like last year's Zozo Championship, the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and the 2012 AT&T National, the four events are set to be staged in front of an empty gallery for all four rounds for the first time in Tour history.

The first tournament tentatively preparing for spectators is the July 6-12 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, although director Clair Peterson has told Golf Digest there were no guarantees that they could be present.

REUTERS