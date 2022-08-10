PGA Tour says trio invented 'emergency'

NEW YORK • The PGA Tour issued a stern rebuke in a court filing on Monday to three suspended golfers seeking to compete in the FedExCup play-offs, which begin this week, despite joining the breakaway LIV Golf Series circuit.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones had filed a temporary restraining order so they could participate in the St Jude Championship, after the PGA Tour blocked competitors who left for the Saudi-backed circuit from playing in its events.

But the PGA Tour accused the three plaintiffs of "fabricating an emergency" by waiting two months to seek relief from the court and should not be allowed to "have their cake and eat it too".

"(They) have known since June 9 - and indeed earlier - that they would violate the tour's regulations and forfeit their ability to play in the FedExCup play-offs in exchange for accepting massive payments from LIV Golf," the tour said.

The LIV series is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, with critics calling it a means to improve the country's human rights record.

LIV did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Reuters was not immediately able to reach the individual players for comment.

The tour added in the filing that golfers knowingly violated its rules when they switched camps.

Last month, the United States Justice Department said it was investigating whether the tour broke antitrust law by imposing harsh penalties on those who jump ship.

Eleven golfers who compete with LIV, led by six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, sued the tour last week for blocking their participation in PGA tournaments, calling it "part of its carefully orchestrated plan to defeat competition".

However, Elliot Peters, lead counsel for the PGA in this dispute, said in a statement: "For enormous sums of cash supplied by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plaintiffs wilfully breached their agreements with the PGA Tour.

"The players' purported harm is entirely self-induced. We will litigate this case vigorously to preserve the reputation of the PGA Tour and protect the benefits it offers to players."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS