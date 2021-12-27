PGA Tour player blog: You don't need to be perfect to be a great golfer, says Rory McIlroy

It was great way to start the season by winning the CJ Cup in October. It's pretty special as my 20th PGA Tour win.

Over the last few months, I feel like I've never worked as hard and I didn't get what I wanted out of it. I guess I just needed to be a little better with what I practice and when I practice.

The whole week leading up to this win, all I did on the range was to try and visualise every shot that I hit, try to see draws, see fades, see high, see low and really just play around with it.

The more and more I do that, the more it feels comfortable on the course doing that, and that to me is playing golf. That's getting back to hitting shots and, when it boils down to it, that's all you need to do out there - hit the shots.

Sometimes I forgot about that in a quest to try to be too perfect, but it was a great reminder you don't need to be perfect to be a great golfer.

On the Saturday night of the Ryder Cup, I was done with golf. I didn't want to see golf again until 2022. Then I talked about that Sunday singles match where I beat Xander Schauffele and that sort of sparked a little bit of a flame again.

I think I maybe figured something out, and said to myself, 'Maybe play a few more times before the season's done.' On the Sunday night at the Ryder Cup I thought, 'Let's go to CJ and try to build on this little bit of a breakthrough.'

All I wanted to do in the match against Xander was win the point for the team. That's all I could do and I hadn't done much else the rest of the week. I went out and won my point by doing whatever I could. I wasn't trying to be perfect, I wasn't trying to hit shots that I wasn't comfortable hitting.

I just went out there to try to win my match, and I did. I think part of the emotion at the end of it was to do with that week, but it was also probably to do with the last few months in terms of searching and trying to get better and sort of the realisation that I don't need to search for anything. It's all right here.

During the broadcast interview, I said I've realised that just being me is good enough and maybe the last few months, I was maybe trying to add things to my game or take things away from my game.

I know that when I do the things that I do well, this is what I'm capable of. I'm capable of winning a lot of events on the PGA Tour and being the best player in the world. It's just a matter of me getting back to playing golf and playing golf my way.

That starts with being creative and being visual and maybe sort of sifting through the technical thoughts and not maybe being as technical with it.

Golf is about moving forward, and there's always next week and you're always trying to get better. It's a very long-winded way of saying 20 wins seemed like a long way away whenever I turned pro all those years ago.

I think this is probably like my 30th worldwide if you count European Tour wins, so it's been a pretty nice career so far.