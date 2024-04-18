PGA Tour player blog: I have to battle some ups and downs, says Scottie Scheffler

It’s hard to put into words how special this Masters win is.

It’s been a long week, a grind of a week as the golf course was so challenging, and to be wearing this Green Jacket again and getting to take it home is extremely special.

When I look at the tournament from two years ago, I’d built myself a lead on Friday afternoon and was able to play with the lead and play comfortably, whereas this week, I felt like I was battling the whole week.

I got out there on Thursday, and it was so windy, and I was able to shoot a great score.

The next two days were really just a fight. I can’t even describe how difficult the conditions were on Friday afternoon. It was a long week and I had to battle some ups and downs.

Just like any human would, your mind starts to wander a little bit out there on the golf course. We’re competing for four or five hours at a time and you’ve got to let your mind wander.

I tried to soak in the stuff around me... I looked up at the trees at times and I looked up at the patrons occasionally to try to soak in some of their energy.

I did not let myself get attached to the lead. I just tried to keep pushing. I think if I had played a little bit defensively, it would have been a significantly different finish.

I went for the green in two on No. 13, and was able to make birdie, and I attacked the pin on 14 and made birdie.

Went for it again on 15 for a nice par, and I hit a really good shot on 16 to make birdie again. If I was just trying to make pars on the back nine, I would have been standing on 18 having to make par and hoping Ludvig (Aberg) would only make a par.

I wish I could soak this in a little bit more. Maybe I will when I get home. But at the end of the day, I think that’s what the human heart does. You always want more, and I think you have to fight those things and focus on what’s good.

I feel like I’m playing really good golf right now. I feel like I’m in control of my emotions as I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m maturing as a person on the golf course, which is a good place to be.

I try not to think about the past or the future too much. I love trying to live in the present. I’ve had a really good start to the year, and I hope that I can continue on this path that I’m on.

I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. My priorities will change very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line.

But I still love competing and I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that’s for sure.