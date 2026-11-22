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LIV’s proposed bankruptcy plan sets aside just US$2 million for unsecured creditors, raising questions about how much they ultimately could recover.

The PGA Tour has criticised an attempt by LIV Golf’s creditors to obtain financial records and internal communications as part of the rival circuit’s bankruptcy proceedings, calling the move a “desperate fishing expedition”, according to Front Office Sports.

The Tour criticised the subpoena on Nov 20 after the official committee of unsecured creditors in LIV’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in New Jersey requested documents from the organisation.

The committee is seeking documents covering 18 categories, including the PGA Tour’s revenue, sponsorship agreements, media rights contracts and player compensation. The requested deadline for producing the material is Dec 4.

A PGA Tour spokesperson told Front Office Sports that creditors should focus on LIV and those responsible for its bankruptcy rather than trying to involve a competing organisation.

“This document request is a desperate fishing expedition and a baseless attempt to try and drag the PGA Tour into the ongoing LIV Golf bankruptcy case,” a PGA Tour spokesperson said.

The dispute comes as LIV prepares to cease operations after announcing plans to wind down on Nov 5, leaving creditors facing more than US$100 million (S$129 million) in unsecured claims.

LIV’s proposed bankruptcy plan sets aside just US$2 million for unsecured creditors, raising questions about how much they ultimately could recover.

Beyond financial information, the subpoena seeks communications involving the PGA Tour’s treatment of players who joined or considered joining LIV, including potential suspensions and other disciplinary measures.

Creditors also want access to records concerning the proposed 2023 framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, along with documents related to a US Department of Justice investigation into that arrangement.

The request also includes information from previous litigation between the PGA Tour and LIV.

The creditors committee, represented by law firms Fox Rothschild and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, has investigative authority under federal bankruptcy law.

However, the PGA Tour can object to the subpoena’s scope rather than immediately producing all requested documents.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, could eventually decide any unresolved dispute.

LIV’s next bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for Nov 24 . REUTERS