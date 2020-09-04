PGA Tour announces a 50-event 'super season'

WASHINGTON • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday unveiled a 50-event "super season" for the 2020-21 schedule, including 14 tournaments cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The current campaign ends with the Tour Championship that tees off today at East Lake in Atlanta, while the new season debuts with the Safeway Open in Napa, California, next week.

The 50-event calendar, one greater than the original plan for this term, is the PGA's most ambitious offering since there were 51 events played in the 1975 season.

It features the Majors back in their traditional places on the calendar, with the Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May, the US Open in June and the British Open in July just three weeks before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics golf tournament.

The schedule includes 11 events that were wiped out this year, plus the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic from Sept 24-27 as well as the CJ Cup and the Zozo Championship, which have shifted from South Korea and Japan respectively to Las Vegas and Thousand Oaks, California.

It also comes in the wake of a 2019-20 season that was stopped for three months after the first round of the Players Championship in March. Three Majors were reshuffled and the British Open was cancelled as a result.

"We are excited to present the full 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule - a 'super season' of 50 fully sponsored events capped off by the 15th edition of the FedExCup play-offs," Monahan said.

The Tour has continued over the past three months without a major virus outbreak - the last player to test positive happened on Aug 1 - but without spectators at events as well, a major financial issue for tournaments and the circuit.

"Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic," Monahan added.

Since the restart in June, spectators have been barred and that is a scenario that will carry over into next season.

Confirming it will be some time before there will be a live gallery, Monahan said: "When we feel like it's safe to return fans out here, that's when fans will return."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS