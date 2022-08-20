PGA, LIV trial set for January 2024

NEW YORK • The trial date for Mickelson v PGA Tour, the anti-trust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour on behalf of LIV Golf Series, has been set for Jan 8, 2024.

United States District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday also scheduled the arguments for summary judgment tentatively for July 13 next year.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other golfers filed the lawsuit earlier this month, challenging their suspensions from the PGA Tour for playing in LIV events without the PGA's consent.

The other original plaintiffs were Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones of Australia, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein, England's Ian Poulter and Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

Lawyers representing LIV players said on Thursday that two of the plaintiffs were dropping out, with Ortiz previously confirming through his agent that he was dropping out of the case.

Gooch, Swafford and Jones had sought a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour that would have allowed them to compete in the FedExCup play-offs.

The trio had all earned enough points to qualify for the top 125 in the standings before they were suspended.

But Judge Freeman heard the case in San Jose, California, last week and ruled in favour of the PGA Tour, denying the golfers' claim that "irreparable" financial harm was being done to them and pointing to the hundred of millions they accepted from LIV.

LIV's attorneys had been looking for an earlier court date some time next year.

"We have already been ambushed once in this case," PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said. "We would like an opportunity to get our ducks in a row."

Meanwhile, American Keegan Bradley birdied six of the first nine holes on his way to firing a seven-under 64 to grab the lead after the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday.