PGA greatest place to play golf: Rory

ATLANTA • In a year of near-misses, Rory McIlroy, who finished second at the Masters and third at the British Open, saved his best for last at the PGA Tour's season finale.

The Northern Irishman produced the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history to beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and South Korea's Im Sung-jae by one stroke in Atlanta on Sunday and then used the moment to sing the praises of the PGA.

McIlroy, who began the final round at East Lake six shots back of Scheffler, carded a four-under 66 to reach 21 under and capture his third FedExCup title and the record US$18 million (S$25 million) first-place prize.

After claiming the trophy, the four-time Major champion, who has become one of the most important voices for the PGA amid the threat from the breakaway LIV Golf Tour, spoke about his passion for the United States-based circuit.

"I believe in the game of golf, I believe in this tour in particular. I believe in the players on this tour," said the world No. 4. "It's the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I've played all over the world.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for me but it should also be an incredibly proud moment for the PGA Tour. They have had some hard times this year but we are getting through it.

"That was a spectacle out there today. Two of the best players going head-to-head for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour and I hope everyone at home enjoyed that."

The PGA also received another boost after Cameron Young, the favourite to win the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, confirmed in Atlanta that he will not defect to the Saudi-backed LIV outfit.

"Frankly, I have decided to stay," the American said, after shooting a final-round 69 at the Tour Championship and finishing in 19th at 10 under.

"So I don't know, it's a really difficult situation, because it's not really anything anyone wanted to happen. I think it wasn't meant to be this hostile between the two."

World No. 17 Young revealed he had been approached by LIV and was "very interested" by the proposal. But, ultimately, it was his desire to make the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams as well as uncertainty over the eligibility for future Majors that persuaded him to stay.

The final round of the Tour Championship was a back-and-forth tussle between McIlroy and Scheffler (73), who were paired together, as they traded places atop the leaderboard while Im threatened with his own 66 but eventually settled for a share of second.

McIlroy began the round with a bogey but responded with four birdies over his next six holes and walked off the seventh green level with a misfiring Scheffler, who made three early bogeys.

At No. 16, he caught a lucky break as his fast-rolling chip was headed for the other side of the green until it slammed into the flagstick and settled eight feet from the hole. From there he saved par while Masters champion Scheffler bogeyed to fall one back.

"I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post," said McIlroy, who finished three back of Scheffler at Augusta National in April. "It was an honour and a privilege to battle with him today and I am sure we'll have many more. I told him we're 'one-all' in Georgia this year. He got the Masters, I got this."

The previous largest final-round comeback at the Tour Championship came in 2008 when Colombia's Camilo Villegas trailed Sergio Garcia by five shots but went on to defeat the Spaniard in a sudden-death play-off.

