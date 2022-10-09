Pereira aims for elusive first PGA win

LAS VEGAS - Chile's Mito Pereira, seeking his first win on the PGA Tour, shot an eight-under 63 on Friday to take the lead after two rounds of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old sat at 12-under 130 at TPC Summerlin, with a one-shot edge on American Robby Shelton, who also shot a 63 on Friday.

Shelton's compatriot Maverick McNealy and two South Koreans, Kim Joo-hyung and Kim Si-woo, were tied for third at 10 under. McNealy and Si-woo each carded a 68, while Joo-hyung shot a 67.

Americans Chad Ramey (66), Kevin Streelman (67) and Australia's Cam Davis (66) shared sixth place at nine under, while eight players, including Patrick Cantlay (67), were tied for ninth at eight under.

Defending champion Im Sung-jae of South Korea was at seven under after a 70.

First-round leader Tom Hoge stumbled to a one-over 72 and fell into a tie for 17th at seven under.

Pereira started with four birdies on the first six holes.

After a bogey at the par-four seventh hole, the Chilean was bogey-free the rest of the way, adding five more birdies.

"I had a really good round overall," he said. "I hit driver well, irons really good. I think I hit three or four shots inside three feet today.

"Solid on my putting. My putter was pretty good today. Overall, really happy how I played. You've got to go pretty low this week, so just keep doing what I'm doing."

Pereira last led at the end of a round following the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship - the second Major of the year - at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He missed out on a play-off spot when he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish a stroke behind Justin Thomas, the eventual winner, and Will Zalatoris.

Asked if he still thinks about that stumble, Pereira said: "Obviously sometimes. Yeah, but it's just way over there in the past. I'm just trying to get my first win here."

Shelton produced a bogey-free round that featured a stretch of five birdies in seven holes on the back nine.

"The ball striking has been really good, but today I put my trusty putter back in the bag. She made a lot of putts for me today," he said.

Shelton, who like Pereira is also seeking his first PGA victory, went with a different putter on Thursday before deciding after 12 or 13 holes that he would switch back.

"I told my caddie this one doesn't feel the same," he added.

REUTERS