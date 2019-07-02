Park's win brings her back to No. 1

ROGERS (Arkansas) • Despite admitting to feeling "a lot of pressure" as the world No. 1, Park Sung-hyun is glad to be back on top of golf's summit.

The South Korean regained the top ranking for the fourth time in her career yesterday after finishing with a five-under 66 for a one-shot victory at the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday.

Her second LPGA win of the season meant she took over from compatriot Ko Jin-young, who was on hand to help Park celebrate by dousing her with water on the 18th green at the end of the 54-hole event at Pinnacle Country Club.

She shared the lead after back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th and finished with a two-putt for a birdie from 50 feet at the final hole, a tap-in lifting her total to 195.

A week after finishing second at the Women's PGA Championship - the third Major of the year - the winner of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore was consoled by her seventh LPGA Tour career victory.

Park, who was just one under on the front nine with two birdies and a bogey, said: "To be honest, my round today didn't go as well as I thought it would.

"But I talked with my caddie, and we both said there's still a lot of hope left. Every single shot was really important."

Park, the co-overnight leader with Carlota Ciganda by two shots, did enough to consign compatriots Park In-bee and Kim Hyo-joo to second along with American Danielle Kang on 17-under 196.

Kim was the first to reach 17 under with six birdies in the blemish-free front nine. But she played the back nine in even par with bogeys at the 12th and 13th followed by birdies at the 14th and 15th.

In-bee, seeking a 20th LPGA title, had six birdies in her effort. Kang left it late with an eagle at the 14th and birdies at the last three holes. But the trio's round of 65 ultimately came up short.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS