Park excited to return for HSBC title defence

World No. 2 Park Sung-hyun has confirmed that she will be defending her title at the HSBC Women's World Championship next year at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course from Feb 27 to March 1.

The 26-year-old South Korean has been a trailblazer since she started competing on the LPGA Tour in 2017.

She has won seven LPGA titles, including two Majors, the 2017 US Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship last year.

Her win at this year's HSBC Women's World Championship, where she carded a sizzling eight-under 64 in the final round and claimed a two-shot victory over Australian Minjee Lee, also re-established her at the top of the Rolex world rankings.

She said: "I'm excited to return to Singapore next year to defend my title at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

"It was an exhilarating final day this year and I managed to put in a strong final round to take the championship.

"The HSBC Women's World Championship is one of my favourite events and it always feels like one of the Majors because of the calibre of competition. I was lucky to have a lot of support out on course this year so I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and getting back out next February."

Looking ahead to the 2020 tournament, HSBC Singapore chief executive Tony Cripps said: "We are thrilled that Sung-hyun Park will defend her title with us at the 2020 edition of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Sung-hyun is a special talent and a wonderful ambassador for the game.

"Hosting this tournament in one of HSBC's most important international hubs showcases our firm commitment to Singapore and women in sport.

"We are truly proud of our role in bringing world-class golf to Singapore."

Family-friendly initiatives for the event include free entry for juniors aged 16 years and under when accompanied by a ticketed adult, as well as additional discounts for families and seniors.

Early bird tickets are on sale this month at hsbcgolf.com/womens