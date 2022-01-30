Pain-free Jason looking to seize the day

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Jason Day has said he is pain-free at last after several stressful years and hopes to end a near three-year victory drought at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Sharing the lead with Will Zalatoris after Friday's third round at Torrey Pines, the Australian spoke of the difficulty of coping mentally when injury knocked him from not only the top spot in world golf but also out of the top 100 in the rankings.

"A big ball of stress. It's just that you come from being the top of the world and then all of a sudden it kind of falls out beneath you," the world No. 129, who carded a five-under 67 for a 14-under 202 total, said when asked to describe the last three years of his career.

Day was a class apart during a 10-month purple patch in 2015-16 when he won seven times in rapid order, including his first Major title at the PGA Championship and another huge scalp at the Players Championship.

But a longstanding back injury and spasms that flared up periodically took their toll, not only physically but also confidence-wise.

He also had to deal with the news his mother Dening had lung cancer, for which she has since received successful treatment.

"I feel like I've never had an injury, which is weird. When I was a kid, but even so the start of my career I was in a lot of pain... Honestly, I felt like if I made 35, that would be good," said the 34-year-old Ohio-based golfer, who won the Farmers Insurance Open in both 2015 and 2018.

Day has focused on refining his swing to put less stress on his spine, and seems to have a new lease on his professional life, whether or not he wins this week.

"The ultimate goal is to put myself in the position where I can win tournaments. It's taken a while and (I need to) just stay patient with myself and just stay positive as much as possible because sooner or later, it's going to happen," the 12-time PGA Tour winner said.

Zalatoris, who is seeking his first Tour victory, fired an eagle and five birdies in an impressive seven-under 65 to join Day at the top.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain shot an even-par 72 and fell into a third-place tie with England's Aaron Rai (68) at 13 under.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE