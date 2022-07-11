Open snub is petty: Norman

LONDON • LIV Golf series chief executive officer Greg Norman has not been invited to past champion events ahead of this week's 150th British Open at St Andrews, in the latest sign of the split within the sport.

The 67-year-old Australian golf great won the Open in 1986 and 1993, and he should have been feted in Scotland based on his past achievements.

But Norman is now the head of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, which has challenged the established PGA Tour and DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, by attracting players to compete in its US$24 million (S$33.5 million), 48-man, 54-hole no-cut events.

LIV has turned the sport upside down, with those staying put accusing the golfers who have defected as disingenuous and greedy, and those who have left hitting back by claiming it is their personal right as free agents.

The ongoing feud has resulted in the PGA and DP World Tour suspending their members who have switched camps, while legal action has been threatened to force a reverse.

Like the preceding Major, the US Open, The Royal & Ancient (R&A), which runs the British Open, said last month that LIV players who qualified would be allowed to compete at St Andrews.

But beyond that, the R&A wants as little part of the drama as possible, confirming Norman will play no role in either today's four-hole champions' challenge or the pre-tournament champions' dinner.

"In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions' Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion," the organisers said on Saturday.

"The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage.

"Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow, Greg will be able to attend again in future."

Norman told Australian Golf Digest he was disappointed with the "petty" decision ahead of the year's final Major, which starts on Thursday. "I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf," he said. "(It's) petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally... for more than four decades."

LIV has attracted several former Major winners, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, and according to Golf Monthly, even more big names are set to join up after the Open Championship and following the conclusion of this year's FedExCup play-offs.

So far, both the PGA and the DP World Tour have put up a united front in presenting a hardline opposing stance but according to the magazine, once the next batch of golfers jump ship, then some "form of collaboration would be required in order to stop a scenario whereby the game's top players rarely compete in the same event".

