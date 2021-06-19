Oosthuizen purring on tough course

LA JOLLA • South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen sank two clutch par putts yesterday morning to keep a share of the lead, as the darkness-halted first round of the 121st US Open resumed at Torrey Pines.

The 2010 British Open champion, who began on the back nine, sank a seven-footer at the par-three eighth hole and a six-footer at the par-five ninth to finish off a four-under 67 and match American Russell Henley for the clubhouse lead.

World No. 18 Oosthuizen was among 36 players still on the course when play was halted on Thursday, the result of a 90-minute morning fog delay at the formidable oceanside layout.

"I just enjoy playing really tough golf courses," he said.

"I think somehow I focus a little bit better when I play those courses, knowing that the margin for error is really small.

"Especially around this place... You're going to have trouble if you're missing fairways around this course."

Oosthuizen, who has never won on US soil, has finished second in five Majors since his breakthrough victory 11 years ago at St Andrews, most recently at last month's PGA Championship.

Sharing third place on 68 were Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and Italy's Francesco Molinari, the 2018 British Open winner.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Spain's third-ranked Jon Rahm shared fifth spot on 69, joining four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka - seeking his third US Open victory - and fellow Americans Hayden Buckley and Xander Schauffele.



Louis Oosthuizen lining up a putt in the first round of the US Open at Torrey Pines. He had five birdies and just a bogey for a 67. PHOTO: REUTERS



Trying to finish before dark on Thursday produced a wild closing spectacle, with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy running up the 18th fairway to complete a 70 in the twilight gloom.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson opened with a 71, two shots better than world No. 2 Justin Thomas.

Hometown hero Phil Mickelson, trying for a seventh career Major win to complete a career Grand Slam, stumbled to an opening 75.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US OPEN

Day 3: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 1am