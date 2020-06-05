On-site testing with mobile lab as Tour resumes

LOS ANGELES • The PGA Tour will roll out three mobile laboratories that will conduct on-site testing at all tournaments, as the sport returns from a three-month coronavirus hiatus next week with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The mobile testing units, each manned by a driver and three technicians, will arrive the Saturday before the tournament and test all players, caddies and essential personnel.

Each Covid-19 swab collection will take less than five minutes and test results returned in between two and four hours.

The Tour has said approximately 400 individuals will be tested on-site each week.

"Not only will Sanford Health's mobile laboratories enable us to deliver test results in a matter of hours so that our athletes can properly prepare for competition, but they will also allow us to implement our testing programme without utilising critical resources from the communities in which we play," Andy Levinson, the Tour's senior vice-president (tournament administration), said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Tour, forced into a hiatus since March 12, released a revised schedule in April, with the first four events to be played without spectators, starting with the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club.

The other tournaments slated to be held behind closed doors are the June 18-21 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the June 25-28 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut; and the July 2-5 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The John Deere Classic, originally set for July 9-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, was cancelled last week because of the pandemic, so the July 16-19 Memorial at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio is scheduled to be the first tournament to have a live gallery.

