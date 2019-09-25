Olympic golf stars set for S'pore Open

Olympic fever will hit next year's SMBC Singapore Open with Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar set to star at the US$1 million (S$1.38 million) tournament.

The trio had won the gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games - which saw the return of golf to the Summer Games programme for the first time since 1904 - and will be part of an elite field at the Sentosa Golf Club.

For the fifth straight edition, the Jan 16-19 event will be jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

Singapore Golf Association president Ross Tan said yesterday: "The SMBC Singapore Open has attracted many world-class players over the years but it is fair to say the 2020 edition will be an extra special tournament with the calibre of players competing and their list of achievements.

"It is also the perfect way to start a year when the Olympics return to Asia (Tokyo is the 2020 host)."

World No. 4 Rose and 34th-ranked Stenson played at the 2011 Singapore Open, finishing ninth and missing the cut respectively. Englishman Rose, 39, is a former world No. 1 and won last year's FedEx Cup which earned him US$10 million. He also won the 2013 US Open. Swede Stenson, 43, is also a Major champion after winning the 2016 British Open, and won the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup in 2013 as well as the European Tour's Race to Dubai that year.

American Kuchar, 41, is world No. 21 and a nine-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2012 Players Championship. He will be making his debut in the Republic.

Patrick Feizal Joyce, senior vice-president of golf (Asia) at Lagardere Sports, organiser of the Singapore Open, said: "All three have won nearly every accolade in golf and are known for being true ambassadors of the game, so it will be an outstanding start to the year for everyone involved."

This year's champion Thai Jazz Janewattananond is also expected to return to defend his title at the Serapong Course.