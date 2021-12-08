Olesen groped woman on flight, London court told

LONDON • Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen grabbed a woman's breast on a July 29, 2019 transatlantic flight after drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills, a London court heard on Monday.

The 2018 Ryder Cup winner, who turns 32 later this month, is also accused of pushing a member of the cabin crew and urinating on another passenger's seat on the plane from Nashville to London.

Olesen was on board the British Airways flight with other professionals including Englishmen Ian Poulter, 45, and Justin Rose, 41, following a tournament in Memphis.

He has denied the charges of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

Five-time European Tour winner Olesen, who lives in London, said he had no memory of his behaviour after drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills, the jury was told.

His barrister, Trevor Burke, Queen's Counsel, suggested his client's "bizarre behaviour" was due to the medication, whose side effects can include "sleep walking" and "amnesia".

A woman, who cannot be identified because she is an alleged victim of a sex offence, said in a statement Olesen grabbed her hand and started to kiss it before grabbing her breast.

She added: "I felt shocked. It had overstepped the mark."

A member of the cabin crew, Sarah White, said: "During the flight, Mr Olesen assaulted me and failed to listen to my instructions. Through my 27 years of service, I have never come across such bad behaviour on board a flight."

The aircraft's captain also told authorities that there had been a "trail of liquid going from first class" and there had been a real possibility of the flight being diverted due to his antics.

Olesen was arrested after the plane landed and told police he could not remember what happened on board.

He said he had taken melatonin natural sleeping pills along with other sleeping pills and had five or six drinks, including red wine, beer and vodka with the intention to "knock himself out".

Olesen was initially suspended by the European Tour in August 2019. However, that ban was lifted in July last year due to the case being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He has plummeted in the world rankings over the past two years from 62nd at the time of the incident to 432nd.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE