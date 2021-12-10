Olesen cleared of sexual assault

LONDON • Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been cleared of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on a British Airways flight in 2019, a British court said on Wednesday.

Olesen, a five-time European Tour winner and a member of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team in 2018, had denied the charges during a three-day trial in London.

The 31-year-old blamed his behaviour on sleeping pills, saying he turned into an "automaton" and was not in control of his body after taking the prescription-only tablets bought on a "dodgy website" by his partner Lauren Zafer.

The court heard that Olesen ran around the cabin "like a little boy", was unable to operate the toilet door, and became verbally abusive to cabin crew.

He is said to have pushed one British Airways worker, kissed another's hand before making the sign of the cross, and touched a woman's breast.

He was eventually led back to his seat in the first class, where he cried before falling asleep, but later urinated on another passenger's seat.

Olesen was on the eight-hour flight to London after competing in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

"I am embarrassed and ashamed by the account of my actions that was outlined during the trial," the BBC quoted the Dane as saying.

"I have paid a very heavy price for my mistake."

The court also heard that, following his arrest, he lost lucrative sponsorship deals with firms like Nike, BMW, Rolex and Titleist.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE