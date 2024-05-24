Officer who arrested Scheffler disciplined for not having body camera on

The officer who arrested world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler last week has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the incident, Kentucky police said on Thursday.

Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday after he tried to drive around traffic congestion outside Valhalla Golf Club which was caused by a fatal accident in the area that morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said arresting officer Bryan Gillis broke policy and has since received "corrective action" for not turning on his body-worn camera.

"This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices," said Gwinn-Villaroel. "We respect the judicial process and we will allow the course to proceed accordingly."

Scheffler, the pre-tournament favourite when he arrived in Valhalla, was five shots off the lead before being arrested over what he said was a misunderstanding with traffic flow.

According to the arrest report, Scheffler "refused to comply and "accelerated forward", dragging Gillis to the ground. The officer was taken to hospital after suffering pain, swelling and abrasions to his wrist and knee.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer. He was released from jail in time to make his second round tee time.

Scheffler, who finished in a share of eighth place at the PGA Championship, is due in a Louisville court for his rescheduled arraignment on June 3. REUTERS