Not a walk in the park for Morikawa

LOS ANGELES • Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a Major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour.

The 23-year-old, who turned pro last year, triumphed at TPC Harding Park for his first Major title but has since failed to make the cut at the US Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first two starts of the 2020-21 season.

Having made 22 consecutive cuts as a pro - the second-longest streak in the last 30 years behind only 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods (25) - it has been quite the comedown since August.

"I've realised over the last couple of weeks... that this is without question a new PGA Tour season," Morikawa wrote in a PGA Tour blog.

"I can use all those positives that came from my breakthrough victory at the PGA Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean things are automatically going to come my way now.

"Sure, I may be a Major winner now, but I still have to play good golf, and everyone out here is really good at golf, too. That's what makes the PGA Tour awesome, is that any week anyone can win."

Morikawa, whose father is from Hawaii and is of Japanese descent, tied for 50th at last month's Zozo Championship, an event he has fond memories of, having travelled to Japan last year to be part of the tournament's unveiling. It was moved to California because of the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to return to its host country next year.

"It was so cool going to Japan last year and seeing people recognising me," he added.

"I'm American and I fully embrace that but it's cool to see other people look at me - even as a role model... and use that to their inspiration, I hope."

He will not be part of the field at the Houston Open, which starts tomorrow and is the final PGA Tour event before the year's final Major, the Nov 12-15 Masters at Augusta, where former world No. 1 Woods is the defending champion.

