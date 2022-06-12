Norman hails DeChambeau's switch

LONDON • Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, officially signed up for the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series on Friday.

"Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf's supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence," said Greg Norman, LIV Golf's chief executive.

"He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings will deliver added electricity to our competition."

World No. 28 DeChambeau once rose as high as No. 4 in the world rankings. He became a Rocket Mortgage partner shortly after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020. But the company cut business ties with him last week after reports circled that he switched allegiances from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday it had suspended the 17 members who are participating in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London. The group of players have hinted that they might seek legal action.

DeChambeau, 28, is not competing in the event, however. He underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his left wrist in April after missing two months of the PGA Tour season nursing both the wrist and a labrum tear in his hip.

He is expected to play in the first LIV Golf tournament in the United States. It is scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

Meanwhile, South African Charl Schwartzel and compatriot Hennie du Plessis led the chase for the record US$4 million (S$5.6 million) winners' cheque after the second day of the London event on Friday.

First-round leader Schwartzel carded a four-under 66 to stand at nine-under 131, three strokes ahead of du Plessis (68).

Sizeable crowds arrived to watch the 48-strong field chase the US$25 million biggest prize in golf history, with air shows and live music adding to the entertainment.

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson and playing partner Dustin Johnson drew the biggest following along with European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

Mickelson struggled with a five-over 75 to leave him on four over. Johnson's even-par round left him at one under heading into yesterday's final round.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE