Norlia and Soh make it a Tanah Merah double

There is a one-liner phrase in sports that reads: "You just have to show up to win it."

That was what Norlia Embong did on the last day of the 31st Singapore Open Senior Amateur Championships in November at the Sembawang Country Club to seal the deal.

It was a weather-disrupted Singapore Golf Association event, the three-round competition being reduced to one because of incessant rain and occasional lightning.

At dusk on the second day, Norlia had secured a nine-stroke lead after completing two holes on the first day and 10 on the second.

With six holes to play on the final day, Norlia lapsed to a double-bogey, bogey, double-bogey finish in a highly distracting event which she still won by a massive 11 strokes over Sara Lew with a 13-over 85 in the Ladies' A Division category.

It also gave the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) ace the overall gross honours, finishing nine shots better than the B Division winner Lim Chai Shen.

Emulating Norlia was her clubmate David Soh, 64, a former winner of the SGA event and TMCC's men's vice-captain.

A big talking point during the several breaks at the event was Yong Yew Chai's prodigious drive, averaging 250m. For all par-fours Yong, 61, a five-handicapper, needed his driver and only a wedge to reach.

But little did the majority know that Yong, who finished third in the men's B Division category, was once a professional because he received a Hyundai Genesis, then worth S$90,000, for winning an amateur event in Jeju, South Korea, in 2009. He served his two-year pro status before reverting to amateur status.

Still, the major honours went to Norlia and Soh, familiar faces at many courses here and abroad.

Norlia took up the game after being encouraged by her husband Rukirsor Sriphal, who works in the offshore marine business. Her solid all-round game is laced with a respectable drive averaging 190m.

The 17-handicapper, who a week later won the National Amateur Evergreen title, still concedes: "Yes, my game is reasonably good, but only if I could chip better and, with more consistency, I could be looking at lower scores."

Norlia won the TMCC championship in 2015, represented the club at several victories in the Rolex Championships and was a league player, both for TMCC and Singapore Island Country Club for many years.

She has bagged two holes-in-one and represented Singapore in the BMW World Cup International in 2013 in Phuket. She was also the ladies' division winner at the Amazing Thailand Golf Challenge in 2019 at the Royal Gems course in Bangkok.

Her favourite golfer is Tiger Woods, who dominated the game when Norlia started playing. She says: "Tiger is calm and he dares to take the difficult challenges on the course. I admire his mental strength and focus."

The affable golfer has a strict fitness regimen. She does her strength-building exercises at home by following fitness programmes on television and in the gym three times a week for about an hour.

She also does regular walking and swimming to help her cardio build-up and core muscle growth.

In contrast, focus was what was lacking in men's B Division winner Soh's game because of distractions from the weather-hit event. But he still fired a two-over 74 for the men's overall title, three shots better than Jimmy Aw, the A Division champion.

Unlike Norlia's indoor training regimen, Soh, who has registered 10 aces in his 30-year playing career, keeps his body taut with barre, the workout technique inspired by ballet, yoga and pilates at the East Coast Park.

He also dabbled with football, tennis, badminton, bowling and table tennis during his younger days.

He was a star player in the National University of Singapore's tennis team as a 20-something.

Although that "seemed like eons ago", Soh has not lost his hunger for sports excellence.