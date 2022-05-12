No to joining Saudi series: PGA Tour

LOS ANGELES • The PGA Tour has refused to grant releases for players seeking to take part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series opener in England next month, multiple US media reports said on Tuesday.

In a decision that puts the PGA on a collision course with players eager to play in the lucrative new series, the tour reportedly said in a memo distributed to members that no releases would be granted.

Any player who goes ahead and plays in the June 9-11 event at Centurion Golf Club outside London will be deemed to be in violation of regulations, opening the door to a possible suspension or exclusion.

Former world No. 1 and reigning PGA Championship champion Phil Mickelson is among the players who had requested a release to play in the tournament, along with Englishman Lee Westwood and Spain's Sergio Garcia.

"We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA Tour tournament regulations," according to the memo sent to players by PGA Tour senior vice-president Tyler Dennis.

Australian golfing great Greg Norman, the chief executive of LIV Golf, hit back at the decision.

"Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it's exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament," he said.

"But no matter what obstacles the PGA Tour puts in our way, we will not be stopped. We will continue to give players options that promote the great game of golf globally."

The two-time Major champion also told the BBC an additional US$2 billion (S$2.77 billion) in funding had been lined up for a 10-event series next year, with his breakaway series set to turn into a full super league from 2024.

It will offer purses of US$25 million per tournament - making every leg of the series more lucrative than the richest event on the PGA Tour and roughly more than double the prize money on offer for each of golf's four Majors.

Norman also revealed "19 of the top 100 players" had already decided to play at Centurion - with or without a release from the PGA - and the field would be announced next week.

He added: "The players are starting to see the value of what LIV Golf is going to present to them... Remember, no tour in this world owns golf. There's been a monopoly in place for 53 years.

"The players are starting to understand some of the (PGA) by-laws might be a little bit less stringent than what the tour are saying. You'll be banned for life? You cannot ban players for life, they're independent contractors."

