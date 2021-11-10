'No takeover of Asian Tour' by Shark's company

HONG KONG • Greg Norman and his billionaire Saudi backers are not taking over the Asian Tour, insists the circuit's chief, after the Australian's new firm pledged US$200 million (S$269.2 million) to create 10 new tournaments.

The former world No. 1, nicknamed The Shark in his playing days, last month revealed that he was appointed chief executive of newly-formed LIV Golf Investments, a Saudi sovereign wealth fund-backed company that will fund 10 new global events on the Asian Tour over the next decade.

Scant on detail, the announcement was interpreted by some as the first move in establishing the two-time Major champion's oft-touted "super league" that could split men's professional golf and threaten the dominance of the PGA Tour, the sport's premier circuit.

Such speculation is wide of the mark, Asian Tour commissioner and chief executive Cho Minn Thant said, although he acknowledged that Norman has ambitions to create a superstar golf circuit separate to the main tours.

"I think there's been a misconception that LIV Golf has taken over the Asian Tour and we are going to get the 'LIV Golf Tour' or the 'Saudi Tour', which is incorrect," he added. "They are a promoter who are adding 10 events to our tournament schedule. Our structure remains the same."

Cho is finalising details on a 25-event Asian Tour calendar that will begin with the US$5 million Saudi International from Feb 3-6.

That is not part of the Norman-funded 10-event series but is expected to attract stars such as two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson, who won in 2019 and earlier this year, when the tournament was sanctioned by the European Tour.

The 10 new events, likely to kick off in the Middle East and Europe, will join longstanding Asian events like the Hong Kong Open and Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

To take part, players such as Johnson will need a release from the PGA Tour, which a year ago formed a "strategic alliance" with the European Tour to counter the threat of any breakaway circuit.

"Obviously, before, they were almost assured of being released," said Cho. "But now I guess it's a bit harder... because the PGA and European Tours may feel we're somewhat more competitive."

He revealed the new Norman-backed events will be full field with "70 to 80 Asian Tour members" with slots available to the top 200 in the world, plus others including elite amateurs.

"To have 10 tournaments with prize money above US$1 million each has basically never before been seen on the Asian Tour," said Cho. "It's very likely to be the Asian Tour's most lucrative season."

But he also insisted that the PGA Tour had nothing to fear from the new developments, which "are good for the game of golf", saying: "Let's face it, the PGA is still the pinnacle tour everyone wants to play, and it always will be."

