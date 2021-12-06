No slackening for Morikawa despite hefty lead

MIAMI • Collin Morikawa, seeking a victory to become world No. 1, believes that he has to focus on playing his game as he fired an eight-under 64 to seize a five-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the Hero World Challenge.

The 24-year-old American made six birdies and an eagle chip-in to stand on 18-under 198 in the 20-man invitational hosted by Tiger Woods at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

"I'm playing to my strengths. That's what I have to do," second-ranked Morikawa said. "Overall I feel good about my game so far. I just have to go out and play the way I have been and be ready by hole one. Nothing is going to be a 'gimme' out there."

The reigning British Open champion, who got engaged last week, can overtake Spain's Jon Rahm to reach the top of the rankings for the first time if he remains on top for another 18 holes.

Although the competition is not considered an official PGA Tour event and does not award FedExCup points, it does offer Official World Golf Rankings points.

"You don't get in these spots every week," he said. "You want to take advantage of it when you do. That's what I'm going to try and do tomorrow."

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, ranked 16th, shot 69 to stand second on 203.

A third-place pack on 204 comprised Norway's Viktor Hovland (67) and Americans Patrick Reed (67), Daniel Berger (69), Sam Burns (68) and Tony Finau (70), with Scottie Scheffler (66) on 205 and Bryson DeChambeau (73), last year's US Open winner, on 206.

Morikawa, who also won a Major title at the PGA Championship last year, captured last month's DP World Tour Championship to become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

"It feels good, just piggybacking off a couple weeks ago in Dubai. I'm figuring out what I need to do with my game to be in contention more," he added.

He chipped in for eagle at the par-five third and birdied the fourth but missed a four-foot birdie putt at the par-four seventh.

He escaped a bunkered tee shot to birdie the par-five ninth and took the lead at the turn at 14 under.

Morikawa then rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-four 10th and followed with a four-foot birdie putt at the par-five 11th for a three-stroke lead at 16-under.

He added birdies at the par-four 14th and par-five 15th - giving him three birdies and an eagle on the par fives.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS