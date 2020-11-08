No problems for Burns in Houston

WASHINGTON • Sam Burns, a 24-year-old seeking his first PGA Tour title, used a fast start and steady finish en route to a bogey-free five-under 65 to grab a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the Houston Open.

The American hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation on his way to standing on seven-under 133 after 36 holes at Memorial Park, where 2,000 spectators - the daily limit - watched under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

"It takes a lot of discipline around here," Burns said. "You get out of position, you just try to get it back to where you can get it up and down."

Australia's Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz shared second on 135 after both carded 68s.

South African Dawie van der Walt (66), Canada's Corey Conners (67) and Americans Brandt Snedeker (71), Patton Kizzire (67) and Aaron Wise (66) were another stroke adrift.

World No. 179 Burns birdied three of the first four holes, then added birdies at the par-five eighth from 11 feet and 12 feet at the par-five 16th on his way to matching the course record.

"Fortunately early we got some good looks and I was able to convert," he said. "So solid. Looking forward to the weekend."

Burns shared seventh at the Safeway Open in September, when he had his only other PGA Tour end-of-day lead after round two and learnt to be patient.

"Slowing down a little bit, really talking through the shot with Travis (Perkins, his caddie) and making sure we have a clear picture of what we're trying to do," Burns said. "That was really helpful to learn."

The top-ranked Dustin Johnson, in his first tournament since contracting Covid-19 and missing two events last month, fired a 66 to stand on 138.

"Just a little rusty, but I felt like I swung it pretty well," he said.

"Drove it well, hit a lot of quality shots, so very pleased with how I played. I'm just looking to get a little better each day. I'm happy with where I'm at."

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, trying to find form after hip and knee injuries, birdied two of the last four holes to shoot 70 and make the weekend on 142, one under the cut line.

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson fired a quintuple-bogey eight on the ninth, his highest career score on a par-three hole. He shot 73 to stand on 149 and missed the cut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS