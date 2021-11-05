No love for Saudi-backed series as golfers support PGA Tour

PLAYA DEL CARMEN (Mexico) • Major winners Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka said on Wednesday that they are keeping their focus on the PGA Tour - the world's premier golf circuit - rather than a new Saudi-backed series of events being guided by Greg Norman.

The American stars teed off in yesterday's opening round of the PGA Mayakoba Championship at the par-71 El Camaleon, a course designed by the Australian golf great, who is the new chief executive of the planned series.

The series will start next year and feature 10 events worldwide sanctioned by the Asian Tour, with top stars reportedly set to be guaranteed huge paydays.

The venture is similar to a breakaway idea Norman championed in the 1990s that led to the creation of World Golf Championships events within the PGA umbrella.

But four-time Major winner Koepka, ranked 13th, said his attention was aimed at PGA events.

"Seems like there's a bunch of stuff going on, but at the end of the day, there's only one Tour I'm playing right now, so I'm only interested in that one," he said.

The 31-year-old American added he liked the ability to select his own schedule rather than being locked into certain playing dates.

"The freedom to be my own boss is nice," he said. "So I enjoy that."

Compatriot Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, also claimed he had no interest in jumping to the new league.

"I'm focused on what I'm doing out here," the world No. 7 said. "Obviously, I'm trying to listen and talk to players and people and hear as much as I can, but at the same time, what's most important right now is my career on the PGA Tour and me playing well in Mexico this week.

"I know Greg a little bit. I know that this has kind of been a vision and a hope of his for a while. I know he's excited and the guys that are excited to potentially go do it are probably even more so."

Norman has said he feels top golfers are not being compensated well enough in the current PGA system.

But Thomas pointed to recent changes such as a new US$40 million (S$54 million) bonus fund for traditional and social media popularity - the player impact programme - and a prize money jump as having addressed that issue.

"I understand what he's saying, but I think that was something that maybe wasn't addressed as much in the past, but is a lot now," he said. "With stuff like the player impact programme and purses and everything going up, I think it's becoming (better).

"All that has happened outside of the Tour has created a lot of questions from the players to where the Tour has done a great job of answering it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE