No knee-jerk reaction from Daly to criticism

NEW YORK • John Daly heard Tiger Woods' jab about using a golf cart to compete in this week's PGA Championship but he is not angry.

In an interview with USA Today on Wednesday, the two-time Major winner insisted he only wished Woods had taken time to learn "all the facts" about his health issues.

Asked if he felt any animosity towards the former world No. 1, Daly said: "Not at all. He's the best player I've ever played with or seen.

"As well as the Golf Channel (on) Wednesday morning, when they bashed me pretty good, and a few others (who were critics)."

Daly, who has osteoarthritis in his knee and takes a daily injection for type 2 diabetes, was granted a medical exemption under the Americans With Disabilities Act so that he can ride rather than walk the Bethpage Black Course as he competes in the tournament.

Woods was asked about that on Tuesday and replied with a smirk and some snark, saying: "As far as J.D. taking a cart, I walked with a broken leg, so."

It was a reminder when the 15-time Major winner won the 2008 US Open with a tibial stress fracture and anterior cruciate ligament tear that required reconstructive surgery days after the victory.

But fellow American Daly, 53, claimed he does not have a surgical option for what ails him, leaving him unable to walk downhill owing to no meniscus in the knee.

The world No. 1,848 said: "He got his fixed for some reason. No doctor will replace my knee because of a different type of problem.

"It's hard to explain why. I'm not a doctor. Osteoarthritis is a tough thing."

WASHINGTON POST