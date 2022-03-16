Huge win after happy reunion

PONTE VEDRA BEACH (Florida) • Cameron Smith was overcome by emotion as he savoured the biggest win of his career at the Players Championship on Monday, sharing his triumph with hisAustralian family after being cut off from them for more than two years due to the pandemic.

His mother Sharon and sister Mel were greenside spectators at TPC Sawgrass as the new world No.6 posted a six-under 66 and 13-under 275 total to claim a one-stroke win over India’s Anirban Lahiri (69) after a weather-delayed final round.

England’s Paul Casey (69) finished third on 11 under and American Kevin Kisner (68) was fourth on 10 under.

After Australia’s ban on non-essential travel was eased only late last year, Smith’s family made the 14,484km journey from Brisbane to Florida last month to reunite with one of the rising stars on the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old’s voice cracked when asked how he felt about sharing Monday’s triumph with them.

“I haven’t seen them in two years so it’s really cool to have them here and my main priority was just to hang out with them,” he said.

“Golf was second for these few weeks so it’s nice to see them and nice to get a win for them. It’s nice to give mum a hug.”

This was Smith’s fifth PGA Tour win and his biggest yet, coming on the heels of his January triumph at the Tournament of Champions, as he pocketed the Tour’s biggest pay cheque of US$3.6 million (S$4.9 million).

In an era of golf dominated by players trying to smash balls as close to the green as possible, he continues to show how important a world-class short game remains.

Smith showed plenty of grit as he overcame three consecutive bogeys from the seventh hole that threatened to derail his final round.

Using crisp iron shots and clutch putts, he continually worked his way out of trouble, draining four successive birdies from the 10th and another on the island green of the 17th after attacking the hole with a gutsy tee shot that landed only a few feet from the lake.

The Australian ound water with his second shot on the 18th but recovered to land his fourth three feet from the pin for a bogey that staved off a play-off, securing what many consider golf’s unofficial fifth Major.

With torrential rain and raging winds hammering the tournament through the opening rounds, the PGA Tour’s flagship event became a test of endurance with a Monday finish but he proved he could go the distance.

He said his never-give-up mentality may have come from watching rugby league and his home state of Queensland eke out wins against New South Wales in Australia’s annual State of Origin series.

“Even when it got gritty, they’d somehow manage to win,” Smith said. “I had a lot of fans out there rooting for me today and it was so good of the fans to come out today, on Monday, and give it their all.”

Smith will now head to the Masters, the first Major of the year, in three weeks with form and plenty of confidence as he looks to top his tied-second finish at Augusta in 2020.

REUTERS