No excuses: Tommy Fleetwood prepares for Players as family remains in Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood of England talks to the media in a press conference prior to The Players Championship.

LOS ANGELES – While Tommy Fleetwood is playing PGA Tour events in the United States, his family is half a world away, unable to leave Dubai as conflict in the Middle East continues.

The Englishman counts his family among the lucky ones, telling reporters Monday that the UAE has done an “unbelievable job” with the situation as war unfolds in nearby Iran after airstrikes by the US and Israel.

“They’re still in Dubai at the moment,” Fleetwood said at his press conference at The Players Championship.

“It’s been a strange time. I can honestly say that my family have been very, very safe. I think the UAE has done an unbelievable job at making everybody feel very safe and very secure and handling that.”

Airspace over Dubai has been partially reopened, but Fleetwood did not know a timeline for when his family could join him stateside.

“You know, they’re supposed to travel soon, so I think they’re looking at traveling whenever they can, but the main thing has been that they are safe,” he added.

“I honestly can’t speak highly enough about how well the country has handled things for the people that are over there. Just I haven’t experienced it. I’ve been over here.”

The No. 3 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, Fleetwood tied for fourth and tied for seventh in his first two PGA Tour starts, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Last week, however, he shot a pair of 76s over four days at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished 49th at 6 over par.

He balked at the idea that his concerns for his family affected his play.

“I don’t really like to make excuses. I definitely won’t be one to say whether it has a role in how I play or not. I think Bay Hill’s hard enough, you know,” he said with a laugh.

“But I think you just do the best with whatever cards you’re dealt with and try and just, when I’m working or playing or practising, just throw myself into that.

“No doubt I would love my family in and around the area to be in a sort of more comfortable situation, but like I say, they have handled it unbelievably well.”

The reigning FedExCup champion could notch the biggest win of his career this week at TPC Sawgrass. He will need to brush off a poor week and reset, something that he feels is a strength of his.

“I think every week is a fresh week,” he said. “I hope I do have a really good week this week after sort of struggling a bit last week. I will definitely have worse weeks in my career than finishing 49th at Bay Hill.”

Fleetwood tied for 14th at The Players Championship last year.

In other news, LIV Golf’s inclusion in the Official World Golf Ranking continues to provide early dividends for its players, with Jon Rahm vaulting 14 spots to No. 36 following his victory in Hong Kong on Sunday.

It is the Spaniard’s highest ranking in more than a year, as the former world No. 1 has steadily climbed since LIV Golf was added to the OWGR ahead of its 2026 debut.

Rahm, who dipped as low as No. 84 to end 2025, had steadily climbed to No. 67 and then No. 50 with runner-up finishes in LIV’s first two events of the season. REUTERS