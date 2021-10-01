No excuses for Europe's Cup debacle: Garcia

LOS ANGELES • Sergio Garcia might have left the 43rd Ryder Cup as the all-time leading points-getter, but he made no excuses regarding his side's 19-9 drubbing at the hands of the Americans last weekend at Whistling Straits.

The Spaniard did not sound like a golfer who, partnering with world No. 1 and fellow countryman Jon Rahm, secured three points for the Europe team.

"We just got outplayed, it's as simple as that," Garcia said ahead of his title defence of the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.

"They played better than us and we gave it everything we had. So we can't really ask ourselves for more.

"Obviously, we would have loved to do a little bit better and probably be a little bit sharper on those key moments where they were sharp and we were just a little bit off, and they took advantage of that.

"But other than that, it's fine. The way I look at it - there were so many positive things coming out of it, even though we lost, you just got to look at those things."

One of the plus points for the 10-time Cup veteran, who improved his overall record to 25-13-7 and increased his points total to 28.5, was a rare opportunity to team up with Rahm.

"We all knew and I knew how good he is," Garcia said.

"You don't get to world No. 1 and do all the things he's done just by luck or by chance.

"So, it was nice to be a part of it, it was nice to be his partner and kind of combine nicely between the two of us. I had a great time with him, he had a great time with me, we made a good team and hopefully we'll be able to do it again sometime soon."

Both are near certainties for the 2023 Cup at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. There will be a likely shake-up for Europe with the likes of Lee Westwood set to step aside but Shane Lowry hopes to still be part of the equation.

The Irishman was one of three debutants on Padraig Harrington's team but struggled like the rest of the newcomers, recording just a point. But having gone through "one of the best experiences of my life", Lowry wants another taste of the biennial team event.

"It was amazing," he said ahead of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"I don't care what I do for the next two years now as long as I'm back in Rome to try to take the trophy back off them.

"I'm just so disappointed for Paddy... I don't think he deserves the beating we got last week.

It's hard because he's a very good friend, and that's what I'm most disappointed about last week is we didn't perform as a team for him.

REUTERS