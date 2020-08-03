No big names but keen battle in LPGA restart

TOLEDO (Ohio) • The Drive On Championship, the LPGA Tour's first event in over five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, may be lacking the usual star names among its field.

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young and No. 3 Park Sung-hyun are among a number of top international golfers who have decided to sit out because of Covid-19 concerns.

But that does not mean the action at the famed Inverness Club is any less thrilling.

France's Celine Boutier and Englishwoman Jodi Ewart Shadoff birdied their final holes on Saturday to grab a share of the lead with American Danielle Kang.

Boutier carded a one-under 71 while Ewart Shadoff had a 72 for a total of five-under 139. Japan's Yui Kawamoto (71) and American Sarah Schmelzel (69) shared fourth spot on 141.

World No. 4 Kang suffered a late-round wobble, with three consecutive bogeys from the 13th hole to finish one-over on 73 and her closest rivals feel they can finally get their season off and running.

Both Boutier and Ewart Shadoff have something to prove, with just two more tournaments before the year's first Major, the Aug 20-23 Women's British Open in Scotland.

World No. 49 Boutier's sole LPGA victory came at the Victorian Open in February last year, and she wants to taste more success after three top-10 finishes in four events on the circuit this year.

She said: "It kept me motivated to practise. The fact I had something to look forward to, some kind of competition going, was kind of nice."

Ewart Shadoff's drought extends much further. The world No. 78 has never won on the Tour despite over 20 top-10 career finishes.

